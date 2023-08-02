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FLASHBACK | 24 Straight Minutes of Democrats Denying Election Results
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35 views • August 02, 2023

24 Straight Minutes of Democrats Denying Election Results – Will Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith Hold These Democrats Accountable?

In light of the indictment against Trump for challenging the election results, Americans have pointed to a video compilation that has surfaced, showing 24 straight minutes of various Democrats denying election results, contradicting and challenging outcomes in the same way they are now accusing Trump of doing.

Democrats objected to the certification of presidential elections in 2000, 2004, and 2016.

Will Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith arrest these Democrats who made false statements and denied these elections?


Will the FBI and DOJ arrest the Democrats and federal law enforcement officials who promoted the Russian collusion hoax in an attempt to overthrow former President Donald Trump?


No, because Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith represent the corrupt political establishment, FBI, and DOJ that were caught in the 2019 Horowitz Inspector General Report and the 2023 Durham Report staging an insurrection against the duly-elected POTUS Donald Trump.


They fraudulently opened up an investigation against him, falsely accused him of being a Russian agent, falsified information to spy on him, and attempted to overthrow the POTUS.


Last week, the same corrupt FBI and DOJ were exposed for offering Hunter Biden a sweetheart deal that protects him from felony charges or jail time for tax fraud and lying on a gun form.


This deal would have also shielded him from any future prosecution related to illegally obtained money from foreign nations, thereby insulating President Joe Biden from further scrutiny.


Additionally, credible IRS whistleblowers have accused the FBI and DOJ of obstructing the Hunter Biden investigation by blocking felony charges, search warrants, and interviews while preventing any investigation of President Biden and his family.


Now, the same corrupt FBI and DOJ are engaged in a left-wing authoritarian purge of their chief political rival, attempting to imprison Donald Trump for the rest of his life.


https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1686534765690961925?s=20



Keywords
big tech censorshipvoter fraudelection fraudelection integrity2020 election theft
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