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Larry Kudlow expects major economic rebound in second half of year
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7 views • April 29, 2020
National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow argues the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over and the U.S. economy is getting ready to reopen. He also discussed the GDP drop and Gilead's progress in Remdesivir as a treatment.
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