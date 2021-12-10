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The pandemic will end when the digital monetary system is in place (Subs español generados)
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111 views • December 10, 2021
Melissa Ciummei, a financial investor from Northern Ireland, has serious concerns that injection passports will be used more like data passports to control participation in society.
She believes the passport system was manufactured to bring about a financial reset, replacing our failing fiat currency system. Trillions of dollars are owed to banks and there's no way to pay it back.
Because passports are crucial for the implementation of this new financial system, mandatory vaccination of all citizens, young and old, will be imperative for the plan to succeed.
Tune in to this in-depth interview for an insight into the economics at play behind the c19 narrative.
To prevent this new system from being introduced all people need do is not comply.
She believes the passport system was manufactured to bring about a financial reset, replacing our failing fiat currency system. Trillions of dollars are owed to banks and there's no way to pay it back.
Because passports are crucial for the implementation of this new financial system, mandatory vaccination of all citizens, young and old, will be imperative for the plan to succeed.
Tune in to this in-depth interview for an insight into the economics at play behind the c19 narrative.
To prevent this new system from being introduced all people need do is not comply.
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