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VAERS WHISTLEBLOWER TEASER from theHighwire.com
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114 views • September 24, 2021
VAERS WHISTLEBLOWER TEASER
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaers-whistleblower-teaser/
A 17-year hospitalist reveals the shocking details of a complete lack of protocol in her hospital when it came to reporting side effects from the COVID vaccine.
Get the Full Interview:
“THESE PATIENTS DESERVE TO BE HEARD” -VAERS WHISTLEBLOWER
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/vaers-whistleblower-teaser/
A 17-year hospitalist reveals the shocking details of a complete lack of protocol in her hospital when it came to reporting side effects from the COVID vaccine.
Get the Full Interview:
“THESE PATIENTS DESERVE TO BE HEARD” -VAERS WHISTLEBLOWER
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