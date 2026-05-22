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The Pink Panther - Passport to Peril (1996, PC), part 7
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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The Pink Panther - Passport to Peril (a.k.a. A Pantera cor de rosa: Passaporte para o Perigo, Den Lyserøde Panter På Hemmelig Mission I Udlandet, La Pantera Rosa en Misión Peligrosa, La Panthère Rose : Passeport pour le Danger, Na kłopoty Pantera, Pink Panthers gefährliche Mission, Rosa Pantern i Resa På Egen Risk, The Pink Panther's Passport to Peril, Vaaleanpunainen Pantteri - Matkalippu vaaraan) developed by Wanderlust Interactive and published by British company BMG Interactive Entertainment (in North America and Europe), Britishcompany Anglia Multimedia (in Great Britain) and German company Ravensburger Interactive Media (in Germany).

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pink pantheradventure gameravensburger interactive mediawanderlust interactive
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