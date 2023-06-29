Make Fat Shaming GREAT AGAIN? Why Are So Many Government Health “Experts” OBESE?

Supposed medical expert Dr. Peter Hotez is a repulsive turd-shaped pear.

Fitness entrepreneur AJ Cortes is here to talk about how our leaders are all fat and out of shape.

These healthcare oligarchs claim to be experts but are not.

They live in a world of academia and revel in their societal status.

People like Peter Hotez and Bill Gates propagate complete lies.

Becoming healthy is a process that forces a confrontation with reality and truth.

You are either strong, weak, fat, or skinny.

America is an increasingly lazy nation and obesity is at epidemic levels.

Many of the leaders in our country are fat and lazy old men.

Being ashamed of being fat, obese, and unhealthy is a good thing and can be used to motivate people to take better care of themselves.

We have normalized apathy, sin, and laziness.

We also live in a society where the sicker you are the more money gets paid to Big Pharma.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network