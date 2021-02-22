Dr. Stoyan Aleksov: There is no Covid diagnosis - this is a typical financial and political virus - Няма диагноза Ковид - това е един типичен финансов и политически вирус

Nov 19, 2020Dr. Stoyan Aleksov is the Chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Pathology. The interview is from Seven-Eight TV channel.Д-р Стоян Алексов е Председател на Българската асоциация по патология. Интервюто е от канала на 7/8 TV.WDA - Световен лекарски алиансDr. Aleksov: "There is no Covid-19 diagnosis, people do not die of Covid! And from here on it is imposed over, all citizens are crushed down and, in my opinion, this is what I said before, at the beginning of the crisis, this is a typical financial and political "virus"! If 85% of people have this "virus" without symptoms, then 120% will feel the pain of financial losses."Д-р Алексов: „Няма диагноза „Ковид“, хората не умират от „Ковид“! И оттук нататък се налага, се мачкат всички граждани и, според мен това си е, аз и преди, в началото на кризата го казах, това е един типичен финансов и политически „вирус“! Ако 85% изкарват този „вирус“ без симптоми, то 120% ще усетят болка от финансови загубиHost: "Half of our hospital beds are empty, really."Dr. Aleksov: “Even more! So, at the moment 75% of the Medical activities are not working! ”Host: "But they blocked all hospital activities!"Водещ: „Половината ни леглова база е празна, реално.“Д-р Алексов: „ Повече! Значи, 75% в момента не се работи медицина!“Водещ: „Но блокираха всички дейности на болниците!“Dr. Aleksov: This is inexplicable to me. Apart from creating fear and stress and which really tension and fear leads to acceleration and increase of the symptoms of the morbidity ... At the moment you can have Coronavirus, but you can have 4-5 other types of accompanying viruses... Do the patients die of Coronavirus or of Influenza A or B, for example?Host: "And when a person dies of a heart attack or stroke, because ..."Dr. Aleksov: "And this is the biggest paradox! I have enough information for people who died this way, and [the relatives] were offered 2,000 or 3,000 levs of money to be written that these patients died of Coronavirus! THIS IS NOT MEDICINE! I'm sorry to have to say this, but this thing must stop immediately! We are 45,000 doctors who have signed this declaration.... "Until February 22, 2021, the Declaration was signed by 77,091 doctors.Д-р Алексов: Това е необяснимо за мен. Освен да се създава страх и напрежение и което наистина напрежение и страх води до ускоряване и увеличаване на симптомите на на заболеваемостта... В момента можеш да имаш Коронавирус, но можеш да имаш съпътстващи още 4-5 вида вируса... Дали умират от Коронавирус или примерно от Инфлуенца А или Б?“Водещ: „А Човек като умре от инфаркт или от инсулт, щото...“Д-р Алексов: „А това е най-големият парадокс! Аз имам достатъчно информация от хора, които са починали по този начин и [на близките] са им са предложили по 2-3000 лева пари, за да ги напишат, че тези пациенти са умрели от Коронавирус! ТОВА НЕ Е МЕДИЦИНА! Съжалявам, че трябва да го кажа, но това нещо мигновено трябва да спре! 45,000 сме лекарите които сме подписали тази декларация....“***До 22.02.2021 година Декларацията е подписана от 77,091 лекари.The doctor, a specialist who finds out what exactly and specifically someone died from, says that no Human, I repeat, no Human has died of Coronavirus! This means that "Coronavirus" is a Special Operation of the World Secret Services, which aims to crush the World Economy and install the NEW WORLD ORDER - the TYRANNY OF POSTHUMANISM, or the WORLD COMMUNISM!Докторът, специалист, който установява от какво точно и конкретно е починал някой, казва, че нито един Човек, повтарям, нито един Човек, не е починал от Коронавирус! Това означава, че "Коронавирус" е Операция на Световните Тайни Служби, която има за цел да смаже Световната Икономика и да инсталира НОВИЯ СВЕТОВЕН РЕД – ТИРАНИЯТА НА ПОСТХУМАНИЗМА, или СВЕТОВНИЯ КОМУНИЗЪМ!Седем-Осми ТВ [Seven-Eight TV]