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"The shot heard round the world" is the term coined for the opening shot of the Battle of Concord in 1775, the starting point of the American Revolutionary War. The Battles of Lexington and Concord were the very first military engagements of the Revolutionary War. These were fought on April 19, 1775.
Early on April 19, 1775, 700 British soldiers were marching toward Concord, there they fought a brief skirmish with militiamen on Lexington Green, leaving eight colonists dead and nine wounded.
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