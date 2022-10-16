Miles Guo: The CCP injected 20 billion dollars to support the Hong Kong stock market for the sake of the 20th Party Congress

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10/15/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The CCP injected 20 billion dollars to support the Hong Kong stock market for the sake of the 20th Party Congress. However, the Hang Seng Index still plummeted to 16,000 points or so. And the CCP spent at least 1 trillion yuan backing the stock market in the mainland