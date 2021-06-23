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The Science Behind Masks
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30 views • June 23, 2021
In this campaign infomercial, Republican Gubernatorial candidate Dean Odle explains the science behind the mask mandates that are dividing Americans. It's time to look at the REAL science and data we have from months of lockdowns and mask requirements.
https://jdfor2020.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01658736
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
https://fee.org/articles/europes-top-health-officials-say-masks-arent-helpful-in-beating-covid-19/?fbclid=IwAR3nueukzjt0X-yxzT9YlhbAWrh2pDsXEruOeHhNzkERnjgae3ZWRmUKCxc
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
deanodleforgovernor.com
https://jdfor2020.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/annrcse01509-0009.pdf
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF01658736
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
https://fee.org/articles/europes-top-health-officials-say-masks-arent-helpful-in-beating-covid-19/?fbclid=IwAR3nueukzjt0X-yxzT9YlhbAWrh2pDsXEruOeHhNzkERnjgae3ZWRmUKCxc
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4420971/
deanodleforgovernor.com
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