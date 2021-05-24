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Vaccine Remorse: Got the Shot? Judy Mikovits On What to Do About It - Ledger Report 1129
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1962 views • May 24, 2021
So, you’ve received one of the covid “vaccines” but now have buyer’s remorse because you now understand reality. These are not vaccines at all; this is a giant, unprecedented biological experiment that could have many, crippling and/or deadly side-effects. Graham Ledger talks with scientist Judy Mikovits about what the vaccinated can do now to inoculate from this experimental inoculation.
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