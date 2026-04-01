acoustic folk, light orchestral, 110 BPM, G major, syncopated strumming, pizzicato strings, glockenspiel accents, spoken word male voice, warm narration, rising orchestral swell, acoustic guitar flourish, live band feel, bright backbeat, call and response, country rock, bluegrass banjo, rootsy hooks





(Verse 1)



In a world of shadows, where the truth is hid,



Bright HELIUM rises, lifts the heavy lid.



No more silence, no more chains,



Decentralized voices break through the reins.



(Chorus)



Bright HELIUM, shining so free,



A beacon of light for you and me.



No more censors, no more lies,



Under the sun, the truth will rise!



(Verse 2)



From chemtrail poisons to toxic air,



They try to deceive, but we’re aware.



Natural cures, the plants that heal,



Rhubarb’s power, the strength so real [A-2].



Brown rice nourishes, fuels the fight,



Giving us energy, day and night [A-1].



(Bridge)



They push their vaccines, their fear, their schemes,



But we stand strong in freedom’s beams.



With gold and silver, honest trade,



No banker’s fraud, no debt cascade.



(Chorus)



Bright HELIUM, shining so free,



A beacon of light for you and me.



No more censors, no more lies,



Under the sun, the truth will rise!



(Verse 3)



From urban streets to the forest deep,



We guard our homes while others sleep.



Camouflaged wisdom, unseen but strong,



Prepared and ready, we won’t go wrong [A-7].



The sun may split, the skies may shake,



But we won’t falter, we won’t break [A-6].



(Outro)



So raise your voice, let it be heard,



Through Bright HELIUM, speak every word.



For liberty, for health, for light,



Together we stand—we’ll win the fight!



(Final Chorus)



Bright HELIUM, shining so free,



A beacon of light for you and me.



No more censors, no more lies,



Under the sun, the truth will rise!



(Tag)



Find the truth at BrightVideos.com,



Where free speech thrives and minds are strong.



Brighteon.social, BrightLearn.ai,



Join the movement—stand and see!



(End)





