White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0897 - Iris Sutherland Ross - Report on the 3rd anniversary of the crime
12 views
Ross, a felon turned vegan chef, shot Iris and the two kids they had together on Christmas Day.
Keywords
violencecrimegenocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos