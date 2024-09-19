❗️Clashes & probing attacks in several points of the southern Lebanese border; Israeli helicopters patrolling the air

❗️🇮🇱/🇱🇧 Clashes and probing attacks in several points of the southern Lebanese border; Israeli gunships patrolling the air.

Adding:

Israeli media platform:

Hezbollah has been firing anti-tank missiles and drones since the morning, achieving accurate hits

3 injuries, one of them hopeless, as a result of targeting the “Yaara” base with a drone launched from Lebanon.





