🚨 BREAKING: 3 shooters fired from 3 different locations. Not about a single crazed shooter folks
NZ Will Remember
NZ Will Remember
521 views • 9 months ago

🚨 BREAKING: 3 shooters fired from 3 different locations. This was not about a single crazed shooter folks, like they would have us believe. Something much more sinister❗

Mike Adams provides a full forensic audio analysis of the Butler event shooting (Rumble link below). This Summary Clip focuses on his conclusions, which are.

1. There were seven shots fired (excluding the single shot from the counter sniper). So in total eight shots were fired;

2. The first three shots were fired by Crooks from a relatively short distance;

3. Shots four and five were fired from the same distance approximately as Crooks but were not Crooks;

4. Shorts six and seven were fired by a third shooter from a different location much further out.

This brings in the water tower as a potential source for the final two shots and the possibility of a rogue Secret Service team that Crook's was on top of for rounds four and five.

I encourage you to view the full video, which goes into much more detail than my summary clip.

New audio forensic analysis reveals at least THREE SHOOTERS at Trump campaign event

https://rumble.com/v57ke59-new-audio-forensic-analysis-reveals-at-least-three-shooters-at-trump-campai.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow

president trumpmikeadamsbutlershootingassassinationatempforensicadutioanalysis
