The Great Reset | What Is Agenda 2030? What Is the Great Reset? Why Are People Dying Suddenly? What Will Happen to Those That Have Taken the COVID-19 Shots? Dr. Eric Nepute Asks the Tough Questions

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Does COVID-19 Stand For?

Certificate

Of

Vaccination

I

D

A = 1

I = 9

What Does CORONA Stand For?

C = 3

O = 18

R = 15

O = 18

N = 14

A = 1

6 = 66

“7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” - 2nd Timothy 1:7 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

“17 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” - 2nd Corinthians 3:17 (Written by the Apostle Paul)

The Great Reset Plan Explained Lyrically by Grimes (the mother of two of Elon Musk’s Children) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gYG_4vJ4qNA - Release Date

November 29, 2018

Lyrics - https://genius.com/Grimes-we-appreciate-power-lyrics

Song / Track Image - https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQHXL0WbmpubJAWYv6Gr8UuZrM2eDBsQajJDho0DMTXT570BtzeDuh0PUmrfYQmhPaaXBE&usqp=CAU

Quantum Dots + Quant Currency = Total Control

Quantum Dots = Using an invisible quantum dot dye that is delivered, along with a vaccine, by a microneedle patch. - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

Why Did Epstein and Gates Fund MIT? - READ - https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-connections-jeffrey-epstein-mit-donations-ronan-farrow-2019-9

Why Was Marina Abramović Featured During the Microsoft 2020 Easter Commercial? - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1dz3ud-the-great-reset-microsoft-2020-commercial-.html

Why Is the Spirit-Cooking Sado-Masochistic Marina Abramović Advising the Celebrities That Are Pushing the Great Reset Narrative? - READ - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Marina+Abramovi%C4%87+spirit+cooking&t=h_&iax=images&ia=images