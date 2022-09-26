Create New Account
When Things Went Off the Rails, Revisited
Published 2 months ago |

The Constitution is not in force in any meaningful way. But it didn’t get like this overnight - not even close. So when did things go “off the rails” of the constitutional system? You might be surprised to hear how early it happened - and things just keep getting further and further away from it every year.


Path to Liberty: Sept 26, 2022


