When Things Went Off the Rails, Revisited

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The Constitution is not in force in any meaningful way. But it didn’t get like this overnight - not even close. So when did things go “off the rails” of the constitutional system? You might be surprised to hear how early it happened - and things just keep getting further and further away from it every year.
Path to Liberty: Sept 26, 2022
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