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TRUTH OVER FEAR SUMMIT: ARE THE NOVEL VACCINES A GATEWAY TO HUMAN 2.0? - DR. CARRIE MADEJ
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20 views • May 12, 2021
Credit to Dr. Carrie Madej
Credit to Pzelda
National Geographic magazine April 2017 issue: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/article/evolution-genetics-medicine-brain-technology-cyborg
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkRdaLYXpkHd/
Credit to Pzelda
National Geographic magazine April 2017 issue: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/magazine/article/evolution-genetics-medicine-brain-technology-cyborg
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MkRdaLYXpkHd/
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