KISHAJUTSU (bow and arrow from horse)

Yabusame is a form of Budou in which a mounted archer takes aim at 3 targets on a 255 × 3 meter track. Yabusame’s origins can be traced to Kamakura Period (1185 – 1333 AD). At first, it started as a way to train samurai, but over time, it has become a form of martial art and a festival. It is held today as a Shinto celebration and festival, it is not a contest to see who lands more arrows on a target. Video taken in a kid's Yabusame in Moroyama, Japan.



