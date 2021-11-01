SALVATION -A Recent Death Requires This for EVERYBODY,, Pay Attention ! Do Not be Deceived

Deuteronomy 4:29 "But from there you will seek the LORD your God, and you will find Him if you seek Him with all your heart and with all your soul."

Jeremiah 29:13 "And you will seek Me and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart."

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."

Acts 3:19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord"

Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."

videos on how to become born again:

https://www.brighteon.com/7a957b22-a376-4b12-9299-455bd0ea859d

https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955

https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032

All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ