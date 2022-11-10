Dr Roger McFillin - Intersection Of Mental And Metabolic Health

Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Dr Roger McFillin is joining us.Dr McFillin is a clinical psychologist who has become disillusioned by the American mental health care system. He's an outspoken critic of the diagnostic system, prescription drug culture, harmful treatments, pseudoscientific ideas & pop culture beliefs creating sickness & despair. He says The pharmaceutical industry & its alliance with the United States medical establishment has medicalized the human experience in its efforts to sell drugs. The result? Rising rates of suicide, drug addiction, depression, anxiety and mental distress. We now have a distorted view of what it means to be human, how to overcome the emotional pain of living & evolve to create a life of value & purpose. Now we fight back to restore sanity in our culture.

Please welcome Dr Roger McFillin to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.





