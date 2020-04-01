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Q3907: THIS IS ABOUT SAVING AMERICA! The Reckoning Of The Trumpet - Faces Of The Movement!
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60 views • April 01, 2020
This is the EXTENDED FULL LENGTH, FULL SCREEN version of the AWESOME MUSIC VIDEO segment entitled 'The Reckoning of The Trumpet' video that I produced recently - IT'S GOING TO BE EPIC!
#Q3907:
We are all God's children.
We are, FATHERS.
We are, MOTHERS.
We are, DAUGHTERS.
We are, SONS.
We are, BROTHERS.
We are, SISTERS.
We do not look at race.
We do not look at skin color.
We are UNITED in these STATES OF AMERICA.
We are, and will always be, PATRIOTS.
WE MUST RISE AGAIN.
WE MUST UNITE AGAIN.
WE MUST FIGHT AGAIN.
#ForGODandCOUNTRY.
GOD BLESS AMERICA.
#WWG1WGA!!!
Q
#JamesRedPillsAmerica - Join me, Pastor James, for something you won't find on the Fake News media - HARD-HITTING TRUTH BOMBS! BUCKLE UP & ENJOY THE SHOW, PATRIOTS! You do NOT want to miss this awesome video! REAL Conservative content from March 28, 2020 - and make sure you visit my awesome website at https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com!
---------
NOW ACCEPTING CREDIT CARDS & PAYPAL IN MY STORE, FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT USE OR LIKE PAYPAL!!!
---------
GET THE .9999 FINE SILVER TRUMP 2020 CHALLENGE COINS - These coins represent an EXCLUSIVE OFFER available HERE! You can check out the video, pictures and PLACE YOUR ORDER TODAY, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/24K -
AUTHENTIC 24K GOLD BANK NOTES AS LOW AS $13.99 W/ FREE SHPG & ALL 24K GOLD BANK NOTE ORDERS WILL BE DOUBLED! NO MINIMUM QUANTITY NECESSARY! Get 'em while they last! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/24K -
Get the BEST Trump, Qanon, Women For Trump, Jesus Guides Trump, and MORE at James Red Pills America online GEAR STORE! Save 10% on your purchase USE PROMO CODE 'JRPA' right here:
https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/gear/
-------------
HERE ARE A FEW MORE COOL WAYS YOU CAN HELP !
PayPal - https://PayPal.me/MaryvilleGifts - Donate as little or as much as you want
Patreon - https://Patreon.com/JamesRedPillsAmerica - Make a MONTHLY commitment/pledge securely - for as little or as much as you want, anonymously or publicly
GoFundMe - https://www.gofundme.com/pastor-james-the-patriot-pastor - You can securely donate as little or as much as you want anonymously or publicly
Mail Donations To: (Make donations payable to CASH, please)
JRPA
2753 E. Broadway Rd.
Ste. 101-462
Mesa, AZ 85204
URGENT! DO NOT LOSE TOUCH WITH ME! PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO ***ALL*** OF MY BACKUP CHANNELS!
The Uncensored Truth - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAOa0Z0V2mpDuGDNLEVg2wg
The Whole Armor of God - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_BRR0DHrevAu7ePnEcQBWw
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BLOGTALKRADIO ACCT! https://www.blogtalkradio.com/jamesredpillsamerica
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BITCHUTE VIDEO ACCT! https://www.bitchute.com/channel/James-Red-Pills-America/ -
BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/
-------------
CREDITS:
Various video clips from various news and information sources were used in the production of this video. No copyright infringement is intended.
Video Production and/or Mixing & Editing by:
#PastorJames - #JamesRedPillsAmerica
Audio Production and/or Mixing & Editing by:
#PastorJames - #JamesRedPillsAmerica
A HUGE THANK YOU TO:
My Awesome Channel Assistants & All-Around Great Patriots:
- My wonderful wife, Katina
- James Seltenreich
- DragonSlayer - Maleko
Conservative news,Fake News,The Great Awakening,WWG1WGA,Qanon,Q Anon,Q-Anon,Trust The Plan,Republicans,2020 Election,James Red Pills America,Pastor James,CNN News,Fake,News,Fox News,President Trump,POTUS,Donald Trump,Deep State,Cabal,Adam Schiff,Democrat Debates,Bernie,Sanders,Joe Biden,Devin Nunes,CoronaVirus,Corona Virus,COVID-19,Virus,Illness,quarantines,Quarantined,Social Distancing,Fear,Panic,Lockdown,Toilet Paper,Qmap.pub,Music, Video
#Q3907:
We are all God's children.
We are, FATHERS.
We are, MOTHERS.
We are, DAUGHTERS.
We are, SONS.
We are, BROTHERS.
We are, SISTERS.
We do not look at race.
We do not look at skin color.
We are UNITED in these STATES OF AMERICA.
We are, and will always be, PATRIOTS.
WE MUST RISE AGAIN.
WE MUST UNITE AGAIN.
WE MUST FIGHT AGAIN.
#ForGODandCOUNTRY.
GOD BLESS AMERICA.
#WWG1WGA!!!
Q
#JamesRedPillsAmerica - Join me, Pastor James, for something you won't find on the Fake News media - HARD-HITTING TRUTH BOMBS! BUCKLE UP & ENJOY THE SHOW, PATRIOTS! You do NOT want to miss this awesome video! REAL Conservative content from March 28, 2020 - and make sure you visit my awesome website at https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com!
---------
NOW ACCEPTING CREDIT CARDS & PAYPAL IN MY STORE, FOR THOSE WHO DO NOT USE OR LIKE PAYPAL!!!
---------
GET THE .9999 FINE SILVER TRUMP 2020 CHALLENGE COINS - These coins represent an EXCLUSIVE OFFER available HERE! You can check out the video, pictures and PLACE YOUR ORDER TODAY, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST: https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/24K -
AUTHENTIC 24K GOLD BANK NOTES AS LOW AS $13.99 W/ FREE SHPG & ALL 24K GOLD BANK NOTE ORDERS WILL BE DOUBLED! NO MINIMUM QUANTITY NECESSARY! Get 'em while they last! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/24K -
Get the BEST Trump, Qanon, Women For Trump, Jesus Guides Trump, and MORE at James Red Pills America online GEAR STORE! Save 10% on your purchase USE PROMO CODE 'JRPA' right here:
https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/gear/
-------------
HERE ARE A FEW MORE COOL WAYS YOU CAN HELP !
PayPal - https://PayPal.me/MaryvilleGifts - Donate as little or as much as you want
Patreon - https://Patreon.com/JamesRedPillsAmerica - Make a MONTHLY commitment/pledge securely - for as little or as much as you want, anonymously or publicly
GoFundMe - https://www.gofundme.com/pastor-james-the-patriot-pastor - You can securely donate as little or as much as you want anonymously or publicly
Mail Donations To: (Make donations payable to CASH, please)
JRPA
2753 E. Broadway Rd.
Ste. 101-462
Mesa, AZ 85204
URGENT! DO NOT LOSE TOUCH WITH ME! PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO ***ALL*** OF MY BACKUP CHANNELS!
The Uncensored Truth - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAOa0Z0V2mpDuGDNLEVg2wg
The Whole Armor of God - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_BRR0DHrevAu7ePnEcQBWw
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BLOGTALKRADIO ACCT! https://www.blogtalkradio.com/jamesredpillsamerica
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY BITCHUTE VIDEO ACCT! https://www.bitchute.com/channel/James-Red-Pills-America/ -
BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com/
-------------
CREDITS:
Various video clips from various news and information sources were used in the production of this video. No copyright infringement is intended.
Video Production and/or Mixing & Editing by:
#PastorJames - #JamesRedPillsAmerica
Audio Production and/or Mixing & Editing by:
#PastorJames - #JamesRedPillsAmerica
A HUGE THANK YOU TO:
My Awesome Channel Assistants & All-Around Great Patriots:
- My wonderful wife, Katina
- James Seltenreich
- DragonSlayer - Maleko
Conservative news,Fake News,The Great Awakening,WWG1WGA,Qanon,Q Anon,Q-Anon,Trust The Plan,Republicans,2020 Election,James Red Pills America,Pastor James,CNN News,Fake,News,Fox News,President Trump,POTUS,Donald Trump,Deep State,Cabal,Adam Schiff,Democrat Debates,Bernie,Sanders,Joe Biden,Devin Nunes,CoronaVirus,Corona Virus,COVID-19,Virus,Illness,quarantines,Quarantined,Social Distancing,Fear,Panic,Lockdown,Toilet Paper,Qmap.pub,Music, Video
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