Two Simple Solutions To Stop Garden Weeds How to Country

If you’re looking for a chemical-free approach to preventing garden weeds, there are two main methods to consider. One is planting a cover crop. The other is using mulch. In this episode of How to Country, Mackenzie Drebit discusses how to mulch to prevent the growth of weeds and to feed the soil. Watch a demonstration of creating a multi-layered weed barrier using straw mulch over sawdust/wood chip mulch. Can grass clippings, hay, or straw be used as mulch? How does wood chip mulch compare with straw mulch? What are the benefits of each? What principles should you keep in mind when laying mulch? Get answers to these questions and more in this episode of How to Country. Support Amazing Discoveries: https://store-us.amazingdiscoveries.org​ Learn More: http://amazingdiscoveries.org/

