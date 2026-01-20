BREAKING: ELITES CONFRONTED AT DAVOS! - WEF Kicks Off With Calls For A Cashless Society!

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as the global elites gather to decide what happens next to the world.





Independent journalists are confronting politicians like Justin Trudeau, Christine Lagarde and billionaires like Bill Gates demanding answers on past tyrannical moves by governments as well as the new laws pushing CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and digital IDs.





Ursula Von der Leyen in her speech at Davos brought up a major red flag. She compared today to the days of the US leaving gold for a fiat currency and how that shaped the global order and left the post WW2 global order. She's openly acknowledging that we are shifting from one global order to another and that new one is cashless and technocratic without free will, based in tyrannical convenience.





Mark Carney was confronted on stage about being a "globalist" and openly acknowledged this following his declaration of a "New World Order" with his $1 trillion trade deal with China.





This is part of the shift into the BRICS system and away from the dollar.





Howard Lutnick spoke for the Trump Administration saying they are leaving globalism behind. While many cheered, President Trump is quite literally doing the same thing as other world leaders are doing. Closing up one world order in favor of the new digital one. He's pushing social credit scores with social media history to enter. He's pushing mass surveillance. He's pushing for a new empire.





Borders and sovereignty mean nothing when the problems they're fixing were created by themselves in the first place to shift us into a new surveillance system that is international anyways. The digital ID technocracy which is quickly being developed will encapsulate all of earth under one umbrella while nations pretend to retain sovereignty. The talk of jobs is similarly silly considering Trump's historic AI move which will replace all jobs so everyone "owns nothing and is happy."





Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience. They're creating problems and coming in with their so-called "solutions" which bankrupt us of that which is most important to humanity. Individualism.





Yes, they're bringing down the world order. No, that doesn't mean globalism is dead. It's just a new form of technocratic globalism.





The solution is preparing immediately. Don't fall for the theater as the western powers shift to the east by design. The US propped up their own competition and replacement in the first place.





