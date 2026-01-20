BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BREAKING: ELITES CONFRONTED AT DAVOS! - WEF Kicks Off With Calls For A Cashless Society!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2667 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
301 views • 1 day ago

GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!


GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 25% plus free shipping!


BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/

Avoid CBDCs!


Get Your SUPER-SUPPLIMENTS HERE:

https://vni.life/wam

Use Code WAM15 & Save 15%!

Life changing formulas you can't find anywhere else!


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/#


Josh Sigurdson reports on the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland as the global elites gather to decide what happens next to the world.


Independent journalists are confronting politicians like Justin Trudeau, Christine Lagarde and billionaires like Bill Gates demanding answers on past tyrannical moves by governments as well as the new laws pushing CBDCs (Central Bank Digital Currencies) and digital IDs.


Ursula Von der Leyen in her speech at Davos brought up a major red flag. She compared today to the days of the US leaving gold for a fiat currency and how that shaped the global order and left the post WW2 global order. She's openly acknowledging that we are shifting from one global order to another and that new one is cashless and technocratic without free will, based in tyrannical convenience.


Mark Carney was confronted on stage about being a "globalist" and openly acknowledged this following his declaration of a "New World Order" with his $1 trillion trade deal with China.


This is part of the shift into the BRICS system and away from the dollar.


Howard Lutnick spoke for the Trump Administration saying they are leaving globalism behind. While many cheered, President Trump is quite literally doing the same thing as other world leaders are doing. Closing up one world order in favor of the new digital one. He's pushing social credit scores with social media history to enter. He's pushing mass surveillance. He's pushing for a new empire.


Borders and sovereignty mean nothing when the problems they're fixing were created by themselves in the first place to shift us into a new surveillance system that is international anyways. The digital ID technocracy which is quickly being developed will encapsulate all of earth under one umbrella while nations pretend to retain sovereignty. The talk of jobs is similarly silly considering Trump's historic AI move which will replace all jobs so everyone "owns nothing and is happy."


Tyranny comes under the guise of convenience. They're creating problems and coming in with their so-called "solutions" which bankrupt us of that which is most important to humanity. Individualism.


Yes, they're bringing down the world order. No, that doesn't mean globalism is dead. It's just a new form of technocratic globalism.


The solution is preparing immediately. Don't fall for the theater as the western powers shift to the east by design. The US propped up their own competition and replacement in the first place.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BUY TICKETS HERE!

https://anarchapulco.com/

Use Code WAM & Save 10%!


Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!


DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!


SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!


GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!


PayPal: [email protected]


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


PURCHASE MERECHANDISE HERE:

https://world-alternative-media.creator-spring.com/


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2026

Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsconspiracybill gatesdavosworld economic forumursula von der leyenwefjosh sigurdsonlarry finkklaus schwabgreat resetchristine lagardewam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy