SCIENTISM EXPOSED 2 - Official Trailer (2017)
Celebrate Truth
47 views
Published 15 hours ago

Originally uploaded to YouTube on Oct 2, 2017 with 39K views.

The Journey Continues...


Celebrate Truth Presents... A Flat Out Truth Production.


Scientism Exposed 2 - A Robbie Davidson Film.


Featuring: Aaron Judkins, Dean Odle, Emmanuel Lakonga, Jared Chrestman, Joe Taylor, John Gabrielson, Rick Hummer, Rob Skiba, Zen Garcia.


"Scientism Exposed 2" is the anticipated follow-up documentary film uncovering the spiritual agenda and deception with the scientific worldview that many teach today as proven truth and fact.


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted.

"Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html

