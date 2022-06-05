How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Angela, Publication Designer

For centuries many scientists and philosophers have been studying the convolutions of human thinking. The longer the study, the greater their reassurance that we are the possessors of a most complex and challenging instrument called the mind. What they refer to is now called the analytical mind. But describing its behavior did not make the ways of the mind any less baffling.

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