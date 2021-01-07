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One Solution to Central Planning
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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41 views • January 07, 2021
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As global temperature predictions hover the low end of models, a side note "assuming no large volcanic eruptions" on the chart tells me someone know that every grand solar minimum there is a VEI 7.0 or larger. Additionally in all of the chaos at the moment, silently under the radar, the US Comptroller of the Currency stated that any and all banks can use "stablecoins" for settlements, instantly digitizing the global money supply and ushering in the era of Central Bank Digital Currency

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