Two more NATO-supplied Leopard main battle tanks have received damage and been abandonned by troops of the Kyiv regime on the frontline in Zaporozhye region. Then, at least one of them was hit by a loitering munition. The fate of another one is also predetermined.
The mass anihilation of NATO military equipment comes as the Kyiv regime tries to break through the Russian defense in Zaporozhye and South Donetsk. So far, the advance has reached limited tactical results but led to a dramatic loss of NATO military equipment and ‘NATO-trained’ troops.
Source - South Front
