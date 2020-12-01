5 ways Biden allegedly crushed vote norms; Dominion servers compromised by China and Iran: affidavit

00:00 5 Ways Biden Allegedly Crushed Vote Norms

Despite President Trump's record-setting performance in the primaries, popular votes, and among minority voters, media projections reported Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. We take a look at one reporter's observations of some of the ways Biden has outperformed election norms.



03:20 Michigan Complaint: Vote Counts ‘Not Normal’

On Nov. 25, attorney Sidney Powell filed a 75-page complaint in Michigan, detailing numerous allegations of election fraud in the state. The legal filing has 'sworn affidavits' from experts saying the voting patterns show 'physically impossible spikes' and other anomalies.



According to the affidavit, the digital forensics analysis shows there is “unambiguous evidence that Dominion Voter Systems and Edison Research have been accessible and were certainly compromised by rogue actors, such as Iran and China.”



06:26 Dominion Employee Worked for China Telecom

One of Dominion Voting Systems' key tech employees has been found to have worked for a firm backed by the Chinese military. That's as the company remains in the hot seat of voter fraud allegations.



08:15 US Pushes for New Alliance Against China

Senior Trump administration officials say the White House is pushing forward with even more tough measures against Beijing. Among them, the most significant move will be the creation of an informal alliance of Western nations. When Beijing uses its trading power to bully other nations, the group would act together to retaliate.