NWO fallen angel elites are now coming after your genetic children & poor people to euthanize murder

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (November 2022). Illuminati NWO Nazi holocaust eugenics extermination fallen angel incarnate avatar elites are now coming after your children & genetic descendants to euthanize murder them. They are pushing forward laws for their Illuminati New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar feminists’ child sacrifice ritual abortion after birth. This will legalize child sacrifice rituals to Satan Lucifer and the fallen angel devils as part of their life force energy parasitism livestock food and adrenochrome blood industry supply and human meat supply, since they are cut off from God’s life force energy. Western feminist nations now have laws to assist in the eugenics suicide of poor people who cannot buy food to live. They are trying to find as many excuses to kill everyone. They plan to start a digital currency QFS ID “Mark of the Beast” financial social credit score system, so that anyone who speak against them, or they do not like, or they find as a threat to their power, or as a rival, or eugenically inferior, or unwanted, they can remove the money from your bank account at any time, so that they can assist in your forced suicide since you do not have money to buy food anymore. They will keep lowering your social credit score, if they do not like you, or see you as an inferior life form or ethnicity or too old to be their child sex slaves or refuse their AI “black goo” nanite fallen angel demon-possessed hive-mind fake vaccine or a free-thinking free-willed life form in the universe. They will move from planet to planet, and from star system to star system enforcing their new system. Humanoids will probably be first on their “red list” target for Nazi eugenics extermination, because they see humans as not cold-blooded logical but instead having compassion which they consider as a weakness. They are using the Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” “Satan Lucifer’s ordained & allowed & trained” church pastors and religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes, and doing hundreds of other things to replace Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, to remove all of God’s spiritual protection so that they can exterminate everyone to replace with automaton life forms. The Church is originally supposed to be the guardian of the universe and God’s Creation, so that is why Satan Lucifer made his own fake harlot Church and filled it with millions of “naked women’s heads” “men’s pants cross-dressers” “10% income tax thief” religious Christian hordes and pastors, and kicked us real Christians and the Holy Spirit out of their churches, in order to remove that protection from the universe. This is why they do not try to kill the religious Christian hordes and pastors, but they give them nice church buildings, and pastors’ salaries, and comfortable lives, and love from church donators, and popularity, and respect, and safety from assassination attempts, and safety from ridicule by church donators, and nice families that are not slaughtered, and wonderful church social club fellowships, and lots of church food children human meat, and Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry’s pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors, to keep them feeling happy and religious.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine