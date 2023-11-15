Brawls Nearly Erupt on Capitol Hill; More Jews Are Buying Guns

The House voted 336 to 95 to pass a short-term, laddered, continuing resolution that will fund the government through early next year. But it’s not policy that stirred the most chatter on Capitol Hill yesterday — the division and acrimony almost erupted into fist fights on two separate occasions. We look at what happened and discuss a history of violence on Capitol Hill.
Also, more Jews in America are beginning to appreciate the Second Amendment since the October 7 attack on Israel; eight Republicans voted against impeaching DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his disastrous open-border policies; and the World Health Organization (WHO) is dealing with a big sex scandal in Congo, where more than 100 women were sexually abused.
Plus, the CEO of The John Birch Society, Bill Hahn, joins us to discuss what Americans can do about the United Nations’ health arm, the WHO.
