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“Fully Approved?” Pfizer Vaccine’s FDA Approval Letter Raises Questions; Just an Extension of EUA?
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20 views • August 26, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

AZ Audit Update: Report Under Analysis – To Be Released Soon – Audit Opponents “Out In FULL FORCE”
“Fully Approved?” Pfizer Vaccine’s FDA Approval Letter Raises Questions; Just an Extension of EUA? – Dr. Malone Joins Bannon’s War Room to Discuss
The FDA broke all their own rules for ‘approval’ of Pfizer jab
Dr. Merritt Talks COVID Vaccine Detox

Source Links:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/video-az-audit-update-report-analysis-released-soon-audit-opponents-full-force/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/fully-approved-pfizer-vaccines-fda-approval-letter-raises-questions-just-extension-eua-dr-malone-joins-bannons-war-room-discuss-video/
https://banned.video/watch?id=61265b9048fb5b6b612dfa87
https://banned.video/watch?id=6126b41f0b825c6c22e0ae1b

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