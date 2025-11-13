This is unreal !!!





Two Fans Die Suddenly During ATP Finals Event Monday

Tragic news out of Turin.





Despite emergency personnel’s best efforts, the spectators were later declared dead.





It’s been revealed that the two individuals who died were 70 and 78.





“The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation (FITP) and the ATP express their deepest condolences following the tragic passing of two spectators yesterday during the ATP Finals in Turin,” the Italian Tennis Federation and ATP said in a statement. “On-site medical and emergency personnel responded immediately, providing all possible assistance. Despite prompt intervention and subsequent transfer to hospital, unfortunately, both sadly passed away.”





