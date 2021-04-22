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Anthony Hopkins did not feel a thing
Stalag 357
Stalag 357
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84 views • April 22, 2021
23/4/21 RAF (TWIN ENGINE JET ) HARASSMENT O2 PLUMMETS DOWN 30M ALT ISOLATED LOCATION UNSAFE FLY REPORT 7587.

https://circleofthedolphins.wordpress.com/2016/06/21/dr-dave-mihalovic-if-your-doctor-insists-that-vaccines-are-safe-then-have-them-sign-this-form/
If Your Doctor Insists That Vaccines Are Safe, Then Have Them Sign This Form – Dr. Dave Mihalovic

COVID-19 Bioweapon,
5G Energy Weapon,
Chemtrail Chemical Weapon
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=9709

This is the Cold War
https://www.brighteon.com/a698f863-02c0-46bc-9dd3-f5e2d8c85812

SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUITE WARS
stopthecrime.net/docs/SILENT WEAPONS for QUIET WARS.pdf

PLEASE SEE THIS UPLOAD GANG STALKING NORTHUMBRIAN POLICE NPAS STYLE
https://wtube.org/user/DamoMark888/Oa61U8q
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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