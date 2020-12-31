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EP 100 - Allison Coe - Something Big This Way Comes...
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53 views • December 31, 2020
Check out our new website!!
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To Learn More and Purchase Hopewell Farm CBD Products. Use promo code JTT15 for 15% off!
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We now have shirts!! Head over to TeeSpring and get yours today! Use promo code SLEEPYJOE for 20% off until XMAS!
https://teespring.com/stores/journey-to-truth-podcast
To Learn More and Purchase the Omnia Radiation Balancer. Use promo code TRUTH (all caps) for 10% off until XMAS!
CLICK HERE: https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/j2truth
If you're looking for a great Web designer and developer check out KWS Development
[email protected]
Allison is a Dream Interpreter,
Metaphysical Researcher,
Intuitive Counselor and a QHHT & BQH Practitioner, practicing the Dolores Cannon method of Quantum Healing.
“I started Soul Focus Hypnosis because one of the best ways for me to achieve these goals is to offer the Quantum Healing Hypnosis service to anyone and everyone. It's time to really put myself out there, be vulnerable, and grow from that vulnerability. My own QHHT sessions, as the client, have given me a new lease on life. The sessions gave me purpose and clarity, and showed me how to incorporate my passions into my career. My sincerest wish is to serve others and offer them that same clarity, relief, joy, and purpose.
The years I've spent engrossed in metaphysical, spiritual, and esoteric studies have all led to this work. All of the teachings, no matter the source, share a common thread: we are infinite beings who chose to come here to this place at this time because we knew we were strong enough to handle it, to learn our lessons and make a difference. Our thoughts and feelings create the world around us. We are connected to all that is. We are energy, we are vibration, we are love, we are the Universe manifested as human beings in this life. And we have amnesia.” - Allison Coe
Follow Allison on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4AI...
Book a session with Allison at www.soulfocus-hypnosis.com
Check out her AMAZING art on Instagram @Hypnocoe
Thanks for watching! Check us out on these other platforms:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/journey-to-truth/id1458666262
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4QorFt5veuXszqhJGWuuKj
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-918143689
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeytotruthpodcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JourneyToTruth3
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/journey_to_truth_podcast
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/journey-to-truth
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/hb2gemdi
Podtail: https://podtail.com/en/podcast/journey-to-truth/
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/site/Search/index?v=JOURNEY+TO+TRUTH
https://www.journeytotruthpodcast.com/
If you'd like to donate to us: https://paypal.me/journeytotruth Thank you! 🙏
To Learn More and Purchase Hopewell Farm CBD Products. Use promo code JTT15 for 15% off!
CLICK HERE: https://hopewellfarmtn.com/?wpam_id=1
We now have shirts!! Head over to TeeSpring and get yours today! Use promo code SLEEPYJOE for 20% off until XMAS!
https://teespring.com/stores/journey-to-truth-podcast
To Learn More and Purchase the Omnia Radiation Balancer. Use promo code TRUTH (all caps) for 10% off until XMAS!
CLICK HERE: https://www.omniaradiationbalancer.com/j2truth
If you're looking for a great Web designer and developer check out KWS Development
[email protected]
Allison is a Dream Interpreter,
Metaphysical Researcher,
Intuitive Counselor and a QHHT & BQH Practitioner, practicing the Dolores Cannon method of Quantum Healing.
“I started Soul Focus Hypnosis because one of the best ways for me to achieve these goals is to offer the Quantum Healing Hypnosis service to anyone and everyone. It's time to really put myself out there, be vulnerable, and grow from that vulnerability. My own QHHT sessions, as the client, have given me a new lease on life. The sessions gave me purpose and clarity, and showed me how to incorporate my passions into my career. My sincerest wish is to serve others and offer them that same clarity, relief, joy, and purpose.
The years I've spent engrossed in metaphysical, spiritual, and esoteric studies have all led to this work. All of the teachings, no matter the source, share a common thread: we are infinite beings who chose to come here to this place at this time because we knew we were strong enough to handle it, to learn our lessons and make a difference. Our thoughts and feelings create the world around us. We are connected to all that is. We are energy, we are vibration, we are love, we are the Universe manifested as human beings in this life. And we have amnesia.” - Allison Coe
Follow Allison on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4AI...
Book a session with Allison at www.soulfocus-hypnosis.com
Check out her AMAZING art on Instagram @Hypnocoe
Thanks for watching! Check us out on these other platforms:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/journey-to-truth/id1458666262
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4QorFt5veuXszqhJGWuuKj
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-918143689
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/journeytotruthpodcast
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JourneyToTruth3
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/journey_to_truth_podcast
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/journey-to-truth
Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/hb2gemdi
Podtail: https://podtail.com/en/podcast/journey-to-truth/
Podbean: https://www.podbean.com/site/Search/index?v=JOURNEY+TO+TRUTH
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