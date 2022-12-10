FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 65:10-13, Sabbath, 20221210

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Psalm 65:10-13, Sabbath: 7th Day of the Week, December 10, 2022

O Father, LORD of Heaven and Earth, my Almighty, Gracious, Merciful, Glorious, Holy, and Heavenly GOD! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for the Atoning Blood-Bought Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid on the Cross to purchase my redemption.

Glorious Father, in anticipation of the needs of Your beloved Saints for Your Salvation and Providential Blessings, You also established natural resources for us to enjoy, and bless Your Holy Name:

10 You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY water the ridges abundantly, You settle the furrows; make it soft with showers, and You bless its growth.

11 You, JEHOVAH SHAMMAH, my LORD GOD who is EVERYWHERE crown the year with Your goodness, and Your paths drip with abundance.

12 They drop on the pastures of the wilderness, and the little hills rejoice on every side.

13 The pastures are clothed with flocks; the valleys also are covered with grain; they shout for joy, they also sing.

Thank You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER for Your daily Providence, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 65:10-13, personalized, NKJV).

* * * *