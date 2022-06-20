War Insults Mounting: Lithuania Blocks Rail Shipments to Russia’s Kaliningrad

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The West has upped the ante in the showdown in Ukraine. Today Lithuania announced it will block railroad shipments of goods to Kaliningrad, a Russian-controlled enclave in Europe. Moscow denounced the blockade and said it was preparing a response.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/20/22.
It’s the Final Day! The day when Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day!
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