War Insults Mounting: Lithuania Blocks Rail Shipments to Russia’s Kaliningrad

The West has upped the ante in the showdown in Ukraine. Today Lithuania announced it will block railroad shipments of goods to Kaliningrad, a Russian-controlled enclave in Europe. Moscow denounced the blockade and said it was preparing a response.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/20/22.





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