NIGHT SHADOWS 03292023 -- Israel on the Verge of Civil War and the Great Reset

March is almost over and now we enter the forever mysterious April and 4-11 which is showing up everywhere, but what does it mean? And then we have more war talk from our world leaders as they sharpen their war machines. Israel on the verge of civil war, America/Babylon the same but all the nations are in a state of change and flux. It seems that the motto of MYSTERY, "order out of chaos" is now going world-wide as the UN/WHO/WEF bring in their "Great Reset" AKA "The New World Order". Soon digital currency will be here, and slowly, or not so slowly the use of cash will become a criminal act. Earth Changes and solar anomalies continue in their destructive tantrums and more in this update...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view