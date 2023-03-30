NIGHT SHADOWS 03292023 -- Israel on the Verge of Civil War and the Great Reset

March is almost over and now we enter the forever mysterious April and 4-11 which is showing up everywhere, but what does it mean? And then we have more war talk from our world leaders as they sharpen their war machines. Israel on the verge of civil war, America/Babylon the same but all the nations are in a state of change and flux. It seems that the motto of MYSTERY, "order out of chaos" is now going world-wide as the UN/WHO/WEF bring in their "Great Reset" AKA "The New World Order". Soon digital currency will be here, and slowly, or not so slowly the use of cash will become a criminal act. Earth Changes and solar anomalies continue in their destructive tantrums and more in this update...
