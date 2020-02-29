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Photos of Earth Are FAKE! NASA Employee Admits
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276 views • February 29, 2020
Earth photos are fake according to Robert Simmons who is a NASA data visualizer and designer. He created the Earth images via sophisticated visualization. He admits "much of what one might assume about this beautiful image is not true. It isn't actually a photograph of earth and the blackness surrounding it - that's not space either."
Now please do the research yourself to find this truth....it will set you free....
First, you will grieve because you were lied to, but allow all those feelings to happen and follow the rabbit trail. Love, Learn and Live.
Now please do the research yourself to find this truth....it will set you free....
First, you will grieve because you were lied to, but allow all those feelings to happen and follow the rabbit trail. Love, Learn and Live.
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