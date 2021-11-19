© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty: Will Leftists Burn Down Kenosha This Weekend?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
255 views • November 19, 2021
The most contentious criminal trial in the USA in 2021 ended today. Eighteen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges for killing two men and injuring a third person in Kenosha Wisconsin in 2020.
The incident occurred during a riot instigated by Black Lives Matter radicals. Mr. Rittenhouse broke down in tears when the judge read the not guilty verdict. Rick Wiles has his comments on the verdict, and the shrill responses being generated by the Left.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/19/21
The incident occurred during a riot instigated by Black Lives Matter radicals. Mr. Rittenhouse broke down in tears when the judge read the not guilty verdict. Rick Wiles has his comments on the verdict, and the shrill responses being generated by the Left.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 11/19/21
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.