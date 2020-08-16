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US-general Wesley Clark: Wars against Soviet Client Regimes planned in 1991
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25 views • August 16, 2020
4 star US general and US-Presidency canditate Wesley Clark reports on Fora TV of an US secretary of defense statement in 1991 about planned wars or cleaning up Soviet Client Regimes, especially in the Middle East. This time Russia, under US-supported Jelzin, was under US control. Nato defense industry and Nato was in danger of world peace and defense budget rise was neglected by US president Bill Clinton. But a year-long 30 million Monica Lewinsky sex scandal did bring him in line to save Nato and Nato's defense industry.
Key excerpts from 8min 15sec Fora TV full version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY2DKzastu8
Keywords
hoaxdeceptionrevolutionsovietmiddle eastwarusaarab springpeacenatoserbiayugoslaviadoddemocracypnacwesley clarkupriseus warssoviet client statesproject of a new american centuryunconventional wars
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