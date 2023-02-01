‘Wearable technology’ is BEYOND DANGEROUS to YOUR free will

Glenn Beck
January 31, 2023
Wearable technology is not longer a prediction for our future. It’s HERE, and a recent clip Glenn plays from a presentation done by the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month proves that world elite already are planning how to use it. This kind of technology and artificial intelligence can monitor your BRAINWAVES, tracking your productivity and effectively diminishing YOUR free will. Glenn explains just how dangerous this new type of technology truly is…
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9QpSRa47-g
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.