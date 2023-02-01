‘Wearable technology’ is BEYOND DANGEROUS to YOUR free will

Glenn Beck





January 31, 2023





Wearable technology is not longer a prediction for our future. It’s HERE, and a recent clip Glenn plays from a presentation done by the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this month proves that world elite already are planning how to use it. This kind of technology and artificial intelligence can monitor your BRAINWAVES, tracking your productivity and effectively diminishing YOUR free will. Glenn explains just how dangerous this new type of technology truly is…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9QpSRa47-g



