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I, Pet Goat II
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36 views • August 26, 2020
Download the wallpapers on their site here : www.heliofant.com
Original soundtrack "the Stream", written and performed by Tanuki Project.
thetanukiproject.com
strob.net
huguescoupal.com
sebastienlarroude.com
arnaudbrisebois.carbonmade.com
daverand.com
Motion capture recording by Lartech.
Winner Ocelot Robot Film Festival
Placed 14th/100 best of 2012 | Fubiz
The Future of Animation | SOTW Awards 2013
"3D Movie creation" best film distinction | 4th International Animated Short Film Festival "Ciné court animé"
[email protected]
Original soundtrack "the Stream", written and performed by Tanuki Project.
thetanukiproject.com
strob.net
huguescoupal.com
sebastienlarroude.com
arnaudbrisebois.carbonmade.com
daverand.com
Motion capture recording by Lartech.
Winner Ocelot Robot Film Festival
Placed 14th/100 best of 2012 | Fubiz
The Future of Animation | SOTW Awards 2013
"3D Movie creation" best film distinction | 4th International Animated Short Film Festival "Ciné court animé"
[email protected]
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