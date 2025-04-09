Steiner Tor-X Laser Optic with integrated MantisX - Minuteman Review

You can buy the standard MantisX…either the $100 X2, $170 X3, or $250 X10 for excellent dry fire and live fire training.





Or get the new Steiner Tor-X aiming laser with MantisX built in. This is a great idea for permanent installation on your pistol…a laser for your CCW and ready access to the MantisX live fire/dry fire training tool.





This is a Steiner premium product and it’s nice to have MantisX within a rugged Type III hard-anodized machined-aluminum housing. Features grippy Ambidextrous laser activation buttons…push both buttons to turn on MantisX and sync it with the MantisX app on your phone.





You can download MantisX for Android and iOS, links in the description, to see the depth of the dry fire drills offered: shot timer, compressed surprised break, primary hand only, support hand only, decision drills, reload drills, and hostage rescue drills. You can complete courses made up of these drills to earn patches that Mantis will send to your home. The drills measure minute movements during the trigger press creating a score representing the quality of your firing sequence. The app will also diagnose issus. In my case, while trying to shoot around my camera I generated: slapping trigger, tightening fingers, pushing forward, breaking wrist down, drooping head, and too little trigger finger.





For each diagnosis you will get a detailed description with photos and videos of the issue.





Dry firing without this tool is just reinforcing poor technique.





If you use a soft holster for your pistol (please don't) or carry it in a range bag, there is a good chance the laser will be accidentally lit and deplete the battery.





And when it comes to igniting the laser on purpose, I wish the buttons provided a more distinct tactile click.





While it mounted on my Walther P22Q, it is really too long for it with the laser extending out past the muzzle where it easily gets fouled. Fits and looks great on larger pistols like the HK VP9.





I tend to prefer iron sights or red dots on larger pistols and only become interested in lasers with small, short sight radius pistols. So I’d prefer a more compact Steiner/MantisX laser and for larger pistols would prefer a weapon light, instead of laser, with MantisX inside.





However, Lasers are great for target focused point shooting and for shooting around cover or a ballistic shield.





Zeroing an aiming device that lies below the muzzle is a bit different than above barrel aiming devices. I strive for a parallel zero where the laser point of aim is “always” 2 inches below point of impact. For pistol distances the point of aim might intersect point of impact at at 30-50 yards.





Mounting the TorX laser above the bore on my riflet, I would strive to get the laser to be close to my battle sight zero. So maybe a near zero of 20 yards to get my intermediate range 4-5” hold-under to match my optic. Incidentally, with a 4x optic, I can see the green laser out to hundreds of yards in daylight…but reds and browns dominate my environment.





Ok, but the Steiner TorX is really meant for pistols, I just thought it was actually pretty cool on a rifle.





If you’re on the fence about trying MantisX, get the X3 or X10…or at least the dry fire only X2. Plastic housing so It’s not a device that you’d permanently leave on your pistol, but it is rechargeable and gives you the training feedback you need. That many do not know that they need.





If you can afford a couple extra c-notes, the Steiner Tor-X is a cool, pride of ownership thing. The only downside is that it uses a 1/3N battery. Not rechargeable and if you run the laser a lot, it runs out pretty quick.





Since the Steiner laser is paired with MantisX, perhaps it would be nice if the laser could be set to training laser mode firing a pulse that could be used with Mantis Laser Academy. An idea, but probably not practical given the barrel to laser offset would require setting up an offset in Laser Academy.





If you have a pistol you need TorX or MantisX. If you have an AR15, AR10, Sig Spear, or FN SCAR, you need BlackbeardX. Anything less is just financially and tactically irresponsible.





Check out the AmbGun Mantis page…link in the description.









