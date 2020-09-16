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Rule of six is “pointless, arbitrary and unnecessary”
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26 views • September 16, 2020
Posted on YT by talkRADIO on 14 Sep, 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipaeGea5OZE
The description below was posted on YT in support of this video:
A former Supreme Court justice has strongly criticised the government’s tightening of coronavirus social restrictions which comes into force today (September 14).
The ‘rule of six’ prevents more than six people, including children, from gathering socially in both indoor and outdoor settings, such as homes, gardens, pubs and parks.
Speaking with talkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer, Jonathan Sumption said the move was “pointless, arbitrary and unnecessary.”
“This one size fits all approach is deeply destructive… it’s much more efficient for everybody to make their own decisions in a responsible way.”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ipaeGea5OZE
The description below was posted on YT in support of this video:
A former Supreme Court justice has strongly criticised the government’s tightening of coronavirus social restrictions which comes into force today (September 14).
The ‘rule of six’ prevents more than six people, including children, from gathering socially in both indoor and outdoor settings, such as homes, gardens, pubs and parks.
Speaking with talkRADIO’s Julia Hartley-Brewer, Jonathan Sumption said the move was “pointless, arbitrary and unnecessary.”
“This one size fits all approach is deeply destructive… it’s much more efficient for everybody to make their own decisions in a responsible way.”
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