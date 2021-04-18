CHRISTOPHER ERYX HOST FLEX THE TRUTH DAY TWO OF THE HEALTH & FREEDOM CONFERENCE!

Christopher Reyx Host Flex The Truth Sat. Afternoon 4.17.2021

WHATS HAPPENING CURRENTLY in the news but if it was labeled "CONSPIRACY THEORY" we will UNCOVER FACTS so that you can use your own CRITICAL THINKING and make your own conclusion on the specific topic. This channel will FLEX the TRUTH using God's words while doing his will! This channel will hit you right between the eyes with the truth and hard cold facts. This channel will not ONLY be INFORMATIVE,PROVOCATIVE as well as ENTERTAINING. There will NEVER BE A dull moment while viewing this channel. You will become more confident ,more educated as well as more cultured with speaking about CURRENT EVENTS as well as HISTORICAL EVENTS WE HAVE BEEN LIED TO ABOUT!



FLEX YOUR MIND!

FLEX YOUR MUSCLES!

FLEX THE TRUTH!