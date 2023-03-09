A Response to Derrick Broze, Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Peter McCullough- March 8th, 2023 Webinar

In today's webinar, Dr. Cowan responds to a recent interview with Derrick Broze & Dr. Peter McCullough, where Dr. McCullough claims that viruses exist, the Chinese are making vaccines, and claims that this proves viruses have been isolated and purified.
Dr. Cowan also discusses his most recent Instagram post about his water routine, which can be viewed here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpftYmtD-X3/
Accompanying materials: Dr. Cowan's interview with Dolf Zantinge: https://www.bitchute.com/video/R2MMDMT3nSPI/
Learn more about the Analemma Water Wand here: https://drtomcowan.com/products/analemma-water-wand?variant=39929603784857
