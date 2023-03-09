Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Response to Derrick Broze, Dr. Tom Cowan and Dr. Peter McCullough- March 8th, 2023 Webinar
69 views
channel image
TowardsTheLight
Published Yesterday |

In today's webinar, Dr. Cowan responds to a recent interview with Derrick Broze & Dr. Peter McCullough, where Dr. McCullough claims that viruses exist, the Chinese are making vaccines, and claims that this proves viruses have been isolated and purified.

Dr. Cowan also discusses his most recent Instagram post about his water routine, which can be viewed here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CpftYmtD-X3/
Accompanying materials: Dr. Cowan's interview with Dolf Zantinge: https://www.bitchute.com/video/R2MMDMT3nSPI/
Learn more about the Analemma Water Wand here: https://drtomcowan.com/products/analemma-water-wand?variant=39929603784857

Keywords
healthgenocideviruscoronavaccineinjurysadsmrn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket