News Report 8 | DEWs and Neurotech Being Used as Crowd Control Technologies Without Consent

Report on a few declassified US/NATO documents and words from whistleblowers testifying to the use of Spectrum Weapons--anti-personnel Directed Energy Weapons--and Neuroweapons on people worldwide, at protests and in their homes, as partially-disclosed Crowd Control Technologies running sinister "Peace Enforcement Operations" by a coterie of factions in Intelligence, Security, Law Enforcement, and Military--without proper and full public disclosure, debate, nor consent.These documents have been reported in the body of my journalism on Surveillance and Military activities over the past 8 years, while my reports have been disappeared from public view by a number of factors--including deliberate mainstream-media denial, COINTELPRO attacks to bury the journalism and the journalist, and the prominence of false support groups deflecting from the findings and disclosures of real journalism.These documents and reports have been spotlighted recently in a few articles at my site and at Substack, all links below:My Substack articles on this subject:1. Reporting the Journalism that's been Lost: on Disclosure from Declassified Docs on DEW/Neurotech Ab/use on Americans, Europeans By Their Own Governments/March 14, 2022:2. The Hidden Hand: Intelligence Community Crimes, Law Enforcement Crimes, Military Crimes: High Tech Crimes, Well-Hidden/Using Spectrum Weapons on the populace is easy to hide when the "Support Groups" help wheel-spin the disclosure to oblivion | The fallout is disappearance of journalism/March 11, 2022:The first Hidden Hand article at my site, detailing the COINTELPRO, infiltration, and smear ops running interference on the journalism, to disappear it altogether:The Hidden Hand: How NSA, CIA, DHS, and FBI Collude to Keep Victims of their Top Secret (Yet Well Known) Extremely Inhumane Neuro/DEW Experimentation and Operation Crimes (under Cover of Surveillance, Community Policing, Counter Terrorism) Unheard, Unseen, and Powerless for Decades–Installed Support Orgs and Groups, Installed Intel Plants:***The three major reports disappeared by Smear Campaigns and False Support Groups, courtesy NSA-CIA-FBI COINTELPRO, while the writer was under severe Spectrum Weapon attack by Hidden Hand criminals-with-govt-jobs throughout:1. Documentary Evidence since 1994 of Covert High-Tech Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use in Targeted Surveillance, Experimentation, Operations by US Government on Americans: (1) The DOD/DOJ Memorandum of Understanding on OOTW/LE, 1994 RAE (Report, Analysis, Op-Ed) | Ramola D | Posted December 1, 2019:2. Documentary Evidence of Covert Electronic-Weapon and Neurotechnology Use By US Government on Americans Series (2) The Limited Effects Technology (LET) Program Report | JPSG, OOTW/LE Programs, 1996 | Ramola D | Jan 30, 2020:3. Public Disclosure of Anti-Personnel DEWs and Neuroweapons (Non-Lethal/Limited Effect Wpns, EMF Spectrum Wpns) Being Used, Covertly but Definitively, Illegitimately, and Inhumanely, by US, UK, All Govts Worldwide on People/Published May 2021:Other US/European documents of note (some linked in above reports):1. The NATO document discussed in the video:NATO Non-Lethal Weapons and Future Peace Enforcement Operations Technical Report, 2004:2. US Air Force Research Labs document on Active Denial System 5G Tech of the kind used in Canberra/provided to Ramola D on FOIA request for all RFPs/Statements of Work on Non Lethal Weapons Testing:Thermal and Behavioral Effects of Exposure to Moving Small-Diameter 95-GHz Millimeter Wave Energy Spots (Active Denial System) Report | Air Force Research Laboratory Contract with General Dynamics, 2014: