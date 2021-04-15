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5 Night Practices To Reprogram Your Subconcious
Law of Attraction in Action
Law of Attraction in Action
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48 views • April 15, 2021
5 Night Practices To Reprogram Your Subconcious
https://manifestationmatters.com/5-night-practices-to-reprogram-your-subconcious/

5 Night Practices To Reprogram Your Subconcious

Did you know that you can reprogram your mind for success and happiness as well as completely change bedtime habits each night with just a few exercises in 10 to 15 minutes?

Most people know the power of a morning routine, but there is something just as powerful.

And that’s a nighttime routine that you can implement every night before you go to sleep.

These simple 5 night practices to reprogram your subconcious that I’ll give you have been proven to reprogram your subconscious mind over time and become the person you want to become.

Before moving on to these 5 night practices to reprogram your subconcious, it is important to understand how it works, so I’ll give you some context to really help you achieve what you want in your life.


5 Night Practices To Reprogram Your Subconcious

Now when you go to sleep, there is a part of your brain that is turned off which is known as the conscious mind.

But while you sleep there is another part that continues to operate in fact it operates non-stop 24 hours a day 7 days a week 365 days a year and is known as the subconscious mind.

Your subconscious mind has been scientifically proven to be responsible for 95 to 99 percent of everything you do each day.

Most of the decisions you make on a daily basis are not made by your conscious mind, but by your subconscious programming.

The subconscious mind is 100 times more powerful and is much more difficult to change since it is a habit mind.

But with these five secrets and by repeating them, you can absolutely prepare yourself to achieve success every night by reprogramming your subconscious mind.

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