Self-Protectorate: An Introduction Part 1

This video promotes the idea of self-protectorate as the alternative to government. This is a new idea for our time, and it has the potential to significantly help chart a better course for mankind’s future. This video is the first in a series that teaches about the idea of self-protectorate. This video series will not only describe what self-protectorate is, but how it compares to government, and will leave you armed with valuable insights as to the nature and structure of the state and society which will help lead you to the understanding that self-protectorate is the next logical step in the evolution of the state, bringing about the most freedom and prosperity for all of mankind.